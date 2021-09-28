









Glennos “Sonny” Carter, age 76 of Williamsburg, KY passed away Monday, September 20, 2021 at his home. He was born February 22, 1945 in Whitley County, KY to the late Eugene and Daisy Estes Carter. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Leanora Carter; and a sister, Louise Emerson.

He is survived by six children, Leonard Carter of Williamsburg, KY; Glenna Kinne (Trevor) of Williamsburg, KY; Vivian L. Cox-Clinton of London, KY; Darlene K. Perkins of Williamsburg, KY; Kay Meadows (Deion) of Williamsburg, KY; Ola L. Hardigree of Williamsburg, KY; 14 grandchildren, Jack Hardigree, Virgina York, Edward York Jr., Patricia Meadows, Cynthia Meadows, Kimberly Raeshell Bienne, Jacqueline Leanora Cox, Merandia Wood, Travis Wood, Nathan Wood, Lasha Wood, Jesse Wood, Ida Helton, and Lowell Carter; 16 great-grandchildren, five great-great grandchildren; special nephew, Keith Caddell of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was Friday, September 24, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Hoyt Caddell, Jr. officiating. Interment was in Reed Cemetery.

