









Glennis Zandle Lawson, age 61, of Highway 904 East, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. Glennis was born on March 24, 1960 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Emerson and Ella Mae (Smith) Lawson. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Darrell Lawson and a sister, Glenda Wilson.

He is survived by his wife whom he had been together with for over 26 years, Mossella (White) Lawson of Williamsburg; two children, Mark Lawson and Glenna Ivey (Casey) and their sister, Haley Lawson and their mother, Karen Lawson, all of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Jeremy Noble, Jackson Ivey and Addison Ivey; sister, Brenda Atchison (James) of Ohio; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, October 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, October 23, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerome McCullah officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Carr Cemetery at Yaden.

