









Glenn Michael Day, age 69, of Morley (Duff), Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Summit View of Rock Top Nursing Home. He was born February 18, 1951 in Jellico, Tennessee. Michael was an officer since 1980, he served Campbell County and the Jellico Police Department. He also served as a SRO for the Jellico Elementary School.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Harry Lee Day; mother, Maudie Morris Day; son, Eric Owens; grandbaby, Mitchell Lee Day; and cousin, Burt Morris.

He is survived by his wife, Mildred Helen Day; children, Janet Day, John Day, Mitchell Day, Faye Owens, Tonya Owens Jeffers and Todd; grandchildren, Thomas Ridenour and Kendra, Clayton Day, Keylee Day, Amanda Ridenour, Cameron Day, Emma Owens, Jacob Owens, Thomas Day, Trenton Jeffers, Travis Owens, Norris Day, Seth Owens Shepherd, Tess Jeffers, Lydia Henderson, and Genavee Henderson; great-grandchildren, Paisley and Remington Ridenour; siblings, Lynn Pruett and Donnie, and Sandy Day and Regina; special close friends, Ned Smiddy, Mike Womble, Nathan King and Matthew, Stevie Campbell, Valerie Day, Tom Ridenour, and Matt Mozingo; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, October 2, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James “Jimbo” Bolton and Bro. Jimmy Evans officiating.

Military Honors were conducted by the Jellico Honor Guard (American Legion Post 154).

Last Call was given by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department.

Pallbearers were Clayton Day, Thomas Ridenour, John Day, Mike Womble, Mikee Morris and Jimmy Evans. Honorary pallbearers were Todd Jeffers and Stevie Campbell.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.