









Glenn E. Halcomb, 88, of Corbin, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at home.

Born in Corbin, he was the son of Elijah Green Halcomb and Agnes Pauline Wilson Halcomb.

Glenn was Korean War veteran serving eight months in the National Guard, then five years in the Navy. He spent his entire working career with South Central Bell/AT&T; retiring with over 30 years employment.

Glenn was also one of the founding members of the West Knox Volunteer Fire Department and served many years as a volunteer fire fighter. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church where he was once a deacon, song leader, and Sunday school teacher.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Patti Mahan; brothers, Otto Halcomb, Elmon Halcomb, Mack Halcomb; and sister Jacqueline Hammons.

He is survived by his daughter, Glenda Majors; four grandchildren: Jason Mahan, Anthony Mahan, Kristin Majors Moore, M.D., and Matthew Majors; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID -19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or funeral. Graveside services will be private with immediate family only.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.