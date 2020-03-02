









Glenda Kay Stephens, age 75, of Dean King Road, Pine Knot, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Lake Cumberland Medical Center in Somerset, Kentucky. She was born on December 25, 1944 to the late Delbert and Sarah (Dotson) Malone. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Ray Stephens.

She is survived by her son, Ray Stephens of Evansville, Indiana; three daughters, Sandy Spradlin and Judy Wilson of Pine Knot, Kentucky, Misty Stephens and Kandice Bowlman of Revelo, Kentucky and Christy Stephens and Billie Strunk of Revelo, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Steve Spradlin of Somerset, Kentucky and Mike Spradlin and Kim Overton of Pine Knot, Kentucky; three great-grandchildren, Kaden Spradlin, Mike Spradlin and Maddie Spradlin of Pine Knot, Kentucky; special brother-in-law, Donald Stuteville of Evansville, Indiana; and a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

Per Glenda’s wishes, her family will have a Celebration of Life Service at a later date.

