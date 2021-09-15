









Glen R. Baker, Jr., 79, gained his Heavenly healing on Saturday, September 4, 2021, after a brief illness.

He was born July 8, 1942 in Corbin, Kentucky, the only child of the late Glen Ray Baker, Sr. and Margaret Jean Stanley Baker. Dr. Baker graduated from Corbin schools, attended Cumberland College (now University of the Cumberlands), and earned the rank of Major in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the U.S. Special Forces, serving in Panama.

He completed the University of Louisville Medical School with high honors and earned a residency in Pulmonology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where he met his wife of nearly 47 years, Gail. Dr. Baker was a respected Pulmonologist and Family Practician in Corbin until he retired in 2006. He attended First Christian Church his entire life and served his church community as an Elder.

After retirement, he devoted his time to watching and playing golf, following UK basketball, reading, travelling, and enjoying his children and grandchildren. His family and friends will always remember his consistent display of patience, humor, generosity, service, and cheerfulness, as well as his immense joy in the small pleasures of life, such as a fresh seafood dinner or a mystery novel.

Dr. Baker is survived by his beloved wife, Gail, of Corbin; daughters Melissa (Jerry) Welch of Louisville, Sara (Barry) Mahan of Corbin, and Alison Baker of Berea; sons Andrew (Lena) Baker of Knoxville, Tennessee and John (Hilary) Baker of Corbin; his treasured grandchildren, David Lyttle of Louisville; Sydney and Jack Welch of Louisville; Gabe, Audrey, and Caroline Mahan of Corbin; Thomas and Oliver Baker of Corbin; David and Rose Baker-Haney of Berea; and a host of other family and friends.

“A happy family is but an earlier heaven.” – George Bernard Shaw

In accordance with Dr. Baker’s wishes, his family celebrated his life in a private ceremony Thursday at First Christian Church and interment followed at Pine Hill Cemetery with military honors.

Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in Corbin.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.