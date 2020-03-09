









Gladys M. Napier, 84, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She leaves behind four daughters and two sons.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 9, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Sams-Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12–2 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.