Gladys M Napier

Posted On 09 Mar 2020
Gladys M. Napier, 84, of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She leaves behind four daughters and two sons.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 9, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Sams-Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12–2 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

