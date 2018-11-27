











Gillis H. Wilder, 93, formerly of Livonia, MI, and currently of Corbin, passed away Monday, November 19, 2018. He was born February 22, 1925.

Gillis is survived by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Alma (Bowes); six children: Peter D. (Cynthia) Shaw, Fenton, MI; John J. (Dixie) Shaw, Redford, MI; Mary J. (Alfred) Moore, North Bay, Ont. Canada; Stephen G. (Nancy) Wilder, Schaumburg, IL; Andrew B. Wilder, Canton MI; and Jill M. (Mark) Winters, Parrish, FL; five grandchildren: Katherine J. (Andrew) Nicholson M.D., Sarah J. (Shawn) Cantin, Megan (Nicholas) Chornoboy, Erik A. Wilder, and Samantha J. Wilder; as well as three great grandchildren: Matthew and Caleb Nicholson and Felix Cantin.

He was the sixth of ten children born to Victoria and Andrew J. Wilder and is survived by his older sister, Gladys (Wilder) McKeehan; younger sister, Velma (Wilder) Lipps; and sister-in-law, Georgia Wilder, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Gillis was a Navy Veteran having served his country in WW II.

He later graduated from the University of Kentucky where he attended on the GI bill and studied electrical engineering. He worked his career at Giffels Associates and was a registered professional electrical engineer in ten states.

He was an active member of the former Redford Baptist Church in Redford, MI, and currently a member of the Greenland Baptist Church in Corbin, where he will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held Monday, November 26, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Luke Day officiating.

Burial followed in Ryan Cemetery with military honors.

Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin was in charge of the arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.