Gilbert Tire now one of only few in the area with top-of-the-line computerized wheel alignment system











Gilbert Tire and Battery Co., located on US Hwy. 25 in Corbin, recently invested in an updated computerized wheel alignment system that has cut down on service time considerably.

Whereas their old system required at least an hour to complete the entire process of a wheel alignment, this new system can get the job done in as little as 20-25 minutes.

The new system could also potentially eliminate the need for test driving a vehicle in order to detect certain problems, and it has made it possible for technicians to service wheels up to 40 inches. Previously, it had been difficult to perform alignments on wheels bigger than 18 inches.

After a customer receives a wheel alignment using this new, updated technology, they will receive a printout containing detailed information about their vehicle.

Is it possible to get an alignment done without this type of computerized system? Yes, but you are also much more likely to get a less-than-adequate job done. With this modern setup, on the other hand, you can rest assured that your car, truck or van will be properly aligned.

As for when you would need to consider having a wheel alignment, you would definitely need it anytime that you replace your tires. It would also be a recommended to have one done if you were to notice that your tires are wearing unevenly. Running over or through obstacles at an elevated rate of speed can also potentially knock a vehicle out of alignment, making a service visit necessary.

Wheel alignments are important to getting the full life out of your tires. You will also notice that the vehicle drives better, and is easier to control while on the road. Keep this in mind when considering the service plan for your vehicle!