Gilbert W. Jones, 81, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was the husband of Brenda Jones.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Tuesday, February 23 at the Hart Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, February 24 in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.