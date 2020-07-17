Giant Chess set up and ready in downtown Corbin











When the location for the new Corbin Splash Pad was changed from North Main Street across from Sanders Park to South Main Street across from Corbin City Hall, the Corbin Tourism Commission worked to develop a new plan for the lot it owns.

The plans for that lot as part of a, “place making initiative,” began to take shape Thursday as the giant Chess set and board tourism had purchased for the site was installed.

The pieces stand two to three feet tall.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said the bases are filled with sand to add weight so the pieces are not blown around by the wind.

“They can be moved by a child,” Kriebel said.

Kriebel had previously had the larger flower pots that adorned the Main Street sidewalks moved to the lot in an effort to brighten the area.

Future plans include adding a mural to the wall of the neighboring Cloud Medical Supplies building.

Use of the Chess set is free. The pieces will remain in place. Anyone who uses the set is asked to reset the board after using it.

Kriebel said there are no direct lights on the lot for after sundown. However, the board is available for use at any time.

Kriebel had said previously that a giant Connect Four game is also planned for the site. There is no timeframe for it to be installed.