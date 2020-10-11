Previous Story
Getting it ready to set…
Posted On 11 Oct 2020
Comment: 0
After several weeks, the renovations to the sand volleyball courts in downtown Corbin are nearly complete.
The sand has been completely replaced. A new drainage system has been installed.
The grass underneath the court that had begun growing through has been completely torn out.
City Manager Marlon Sams said once completed, the nets will be installed to allow the courts to be used before fall weather fully sets in. Earthworks Machinery has performed the work.