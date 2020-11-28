Get winter ready: Kentucky Utilities Company offers information to help prepare for the cooler season











Kentucky may be experiencing the mild weather of fall now, but it won’t be long before the winter chill sets in. According to Energy.gov, heating your home accounts for 42% of your energy bill.

To help area residents keep their homes comfortable as the mercury drops, Kentucky Utilities Company is reminding area residents of simple tips to help prepare.

• Tune it up: Have a certified professional give your furnace a tune-up to make sure it’s operating efficiently and ready to perform. Remember to change your filter each month or according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Date your filter or set a reminder to help keep track of when it’s time for a new one.

• Set a program: Consider the schedules of those in the household and adjust programmable thermostats accordingly. Setting the thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting can help manage expenses. Even adjusting your thermostat setting by one degree can make a difference.

• Seal it up: Seal leaks and gaps around the home with caulk, spray foam or weather-stripping.

• Uncover it: Open curtains, drapes and blinds on sun-facing windows to allow the sun’s rays to help naturally heat your home. Make sure registers are not blocked by drapes or furniture so warm air can easily circulate throughout the home.

• Layer Up: Wearing items like sweatshirts, socks and slippers and adding an extra blanket can help keep you warm around the house without cranking up the thermostat.

Watch videos at lge-ku.com/energy-efficiency-tips to help guide you through weatherization techniques.