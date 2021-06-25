









Gertrude Denise (Hamblin) Teague, age 78, of Jellico, TN passed away on June 21, 2021 at Tennova North in Knoxville, TN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Hamblin and Edna (Hatfield) Hamblin; siblings, Eula (Doe) Collins, Bufford Hamblin, Tyce Hamblin; mother and father-in-law, Briscoe and Olivia Teague, sister-in-law, Rita Gail Teague.

She is survived by her husband, Bobby C. Teague, siblings, Phyllis Potter, Gloria Partin, Debbie Rice, Dewey Wayne Hamblin, James Doyle Hamblin, Carl Hamblin and Lynn Hamblin, brother-in-law, Harold Dennis Teague and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Friday, June 25 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Dr. Bob Dunston officiating and music provided by Dr. Jeff Smoak.

Interment followed in the Jellico, Cemetery. Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arraignments.