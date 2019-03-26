Geri Danielle Bays Johnson / Amelia Jo Bays (Infant)













Geri Danielle Bays Johnson, 29, of Williamsburg, passed away on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Geri’s infant daughter, Amelia Jo Bays who was born on March 16, 2019 in Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington.

Geri was born on April 5, 1989 in Corbin, to Sandra Faye Bennett and the late Jerry S. Bays.

In addition to her father, Geri was preceded in death by her sister, Gwen Bennett.

Geri is survived by her mother, Sandra Bowman of Williamsburg; two children, Hayden Blake Gambrell, Brenton Isiah Gambrell of Williamsburg; three sisters, Leigh Bays Donald (Phillip) of Georgetown, Edie Tye of Lexington, and Lori Boggs (Tim) of Corinth, MI; brother, Kenneth Bays of Georgetown; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn their passing.

The funeral service was held Friday, March 22, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Bro. Henry Carson officiating.

Following the service they were laid to rest in the Wolf Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.