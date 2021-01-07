









Gereda Moses Childress Entsminger, age 89, of Mentor, Ohio, entered in to eternal rest on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the Lake West Hospital in Willoughby, Ohio. Rita was born on February 18, 1931 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Rev. Kim and Lucy Moses.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by siblings, Claude Moses, Kelly Moses, Rev. Kelsie Moses, Ira Moses, Edith Davenport, and Letha Moses; and two beloved husbands, Joseph Childress and Henry Entsminger; and a cherished son, Larry Joe Childress. She was active in church her whole life, now she has received her reward.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Terra Childress; sister, Geneva Childress; several nieces and nephews; very special friend, Pam Gilliam; many other dear friends and family to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 8, at the Country Baptist Church, 9054 Lakeshore Blvd. in Mentor, Ohio.

The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, January 8, at the Country Baptist Church with Rev. John Walden officiating.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. to 12:45 P.M. on Saturday, January 9, at Croley Funeral Home in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

She will be laid to rest following a graveside service at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 9, at the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.