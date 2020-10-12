









Geraldine Young, age 81, of Louden Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on August 23, 1939 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Quince and Lizzie (Croley) Powers. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Lawson, Rex Powers and Tony Powers.

Geraldine was a member of Patterson Creek Baptist Church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William “Billy” Young of Williamsburg; three sisters, Karolyn McKiddy of Cincinnati, Ohio, Shelby Cox of Clair Shores, Michigan and Sharon Goins (Gary) of Cincinnati, Ohio; special niece, Christy Hamblin (Shannon) of Williamsburg; nana’s babies, Zachary Hamblin (Candace), Haley Hamblin and Connor Hamblin, all of Williamsburg; a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 5:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 15, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, October 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Croley officiating.

Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Powers Cemetery on Highway 1064 in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.