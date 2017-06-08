By Teresa Brooks

Geraldine Silcox Crabtree, 77, of Lakeland, FL; formerly of Jellico, TN; went to be with the Lord on Friday June 2, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother; Rev. Theodore and Violet Silcox, sister; Connie Jackson, brother Johnny Silcox.

She is survived by her loving daughters; Kim Crabtree, Sandra Jackson and Shirley Simon, granddaughters; Brandan and Shelby Hunsucker and four great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Albertini, brother; Lewis T. Silcox Jr; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, June 6, at the Douglas Cemetery in Wooldridge, TN with Rev. David Allen officiating.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico, Tennessee is honored to serve the Crabtree family.