









Geraldine Johnson, age 89, of Cindy Lane, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 28, 1931 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Ernest and Emily (Rains) Steely.

She is survived by four children, Pauline Moses, Wilma Doris Lamb, Ronnie Edward Johnson and Roger Lynn Johnson, all of Williamsburg; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Arnold Steely of Williamsburg and Newt Steely of Live Oak, Florida; five sisters, Louise Bowlin of Lafollette, Tennessee, Wilma Pence of Williamsburg, Faye Stevenson of Georgia, Mae Tijerina of Williamsburg and Rillie Cupp of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Services are private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.