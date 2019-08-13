









Gerald Eugene Rainey, 85, of Williamsburg, (formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, OH) departed this life on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home.

Gerald was born on February 14, 1934 in Stow, OH to the late Robert Bennett and Minnie D. (Leuck) Rainey. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Pamela Ann Christian and infant, Nancy.

Gerald was a truck driver for 30 years for Ford Motor Company and owned his own trucking company in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. He was an avid hunter.

Gerald is survived by his wife, Linda (Johnson) Rainey of Williamsburg; two daughters, Julie Rainey and Jerrel Lane (Mark) of Williamsburg; grandchildren, Justin Rainey, Tristan Rainey, Bailey Rainey, Angie Craft and David Bell; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jeremy, Trevor, Jayce and Kelsea Craft; great-great grandchild, Eliza Craft; two brothers, Robert B. Rainey (Judy) and Ronald Rainey (Mary) of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, August 27, at Northampton Bible Church in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

He was laid to rest in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Montrose, OH.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg was in charge of the arrangements.