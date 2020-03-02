









Gerald D. Goins, 86, of Rockholds, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin.

Born in Williamsburg, Gerald was the son of the late Garrett Goins and Bertha Mayfield Goins McFadden. Gerald had been a trainmaster for L&N/CSX Railroads, and was a U.S. Army veteran. He enjoyed sports and farming.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Belva Goins, and sister, Joan Scalf.

He is survived by his children, David Goins (Tamara), Lynn Goins, and Jana Wright (Rex); grandchildren, Chase Goins, Whitney Addington (Uriah), and Logan Wright (Nicole); great-grandchildren, Colton Goins, Lincoln Addington, Barrett Addington, and Carter Goins; and uncle, Pete Mayfield (Reba).

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 4, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial will be in the Steely Cemetery in Whitley County.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.