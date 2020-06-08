









Georgie (Johnson) Terrell, age 86, of Richmond, Kentucky (formerly of the Meadow Creek Community, Rockholds), departed this life on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky. She was born on August 29, 1933 in Whitley County, Kentucky, to the late Leland and Nona (Monhollen) Johnson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Terrell. Georgie was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children, Gary Terrell (Mary) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dale Terrell (Nasreen) of Snellville, Georgia and Annette Hill (Mark) of Richmond, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Rachel McKeon (Tom) of Pittsburg, PA, Tracie Causey (Jeff) of Madeira, OH, Jamie Nimmo of Cincinnati, OH, Trista Hill of Louisville, KY and Brendan Hill of Florence, KY; seven great-grandchildren, Blaine, Cooper, Isabella, Oakleigh, Graeme, Joseph and James; sister, Fay Paul of Rockholds, KY; brother and sister-in-law, Ronald “Buster” Terrell and Linda of Byrdstown, TN; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Tuesday, June 9, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 9, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Siler and Rev. Brent Foley officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

