











Georgianna Parker Jackson, 57, of Corbin passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019.

Born November 7, 1961, in Corbin, she was the daughter of the late Robert T. Parker, Sr., and Billie L. Parker who survives.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents: Carlie and Maggie Parker and George and Leola Brown.

She leaves behind her fiancé and love, George Tye; daughter, Amanda Jackson Hubbs (Frank); daughter, Christina Brown (John); son, Derrick Tye (Jacquelin); grandchildren, Georgia Hubbs, Takoda Hamblin, Gina Brown, Maddie Brown, and Jaxon Brown; mother, Billie L Parker; sister, Paula Grubb (Rick); three brothers: Bobby Parker (Patsy), K.D. Parker, and Curt Parker (Evy); nieces and nephews: Kellie Parker, Robert Parker, Tarrah Perkins, Hannah Parker, Jacob Parker, and Lucas and Logan Grubb; uncles: Larry Parker (Peanut), Bill Parker (Kathryn), Nick Parker (Rose), and Joe Brown (Patsy). She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 27 in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Vernon Jones officiating.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home of Corbin is in charge of the arrangements.