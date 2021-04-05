









Georgia McCracken, 94, of Corbin, KY passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at The Heritage Nursing Home. She was a daughter of the late Daisy and George W. Hood of Gray, KY.

Georgia was a member of Central Baptist Church and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A. J. McCracken; three sisters, Lila Bullington, Thelma Kinder and Ethel Carmicael; and four brothers, Bill Hood, Boyd Hood, Ed Hood and Roy Hood.

Georgia is survived by two daughters, Ann Lamm and husband Charles of Corbin, and Sherry Rains and husband Carl (Bino) of Woodbine; grandchildren, Christi Douglas and husband Jason, J. Ryan Rains and wife Holly, Robert C. Lamm and wife Kerri, and Christina Stanfield; seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a special niece, Ann Lanceskes and two great-nieces Ericka and Bethy; a brother-in-law, Truman McCracken; and special friends, Maxine Morgan, and Dorothy and Archie Lawson. She considered the staff of The Heritage as part of her extended family.

Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be a private visitation and funeral at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Josh Pollitt officiating. Interment will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jason Douglas, Charles Lamm, Billy Rains, Kais (Charles) Rains, Carl Rains, and J. Ryan Rains.

Anyone attending should wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Central Baptist Church Ministries.

