Georgia man leads police on high-speed chase through Corbin











Law enforcement officers from three local departments became involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night that began in London and ended near Woodbine with the arrest of a Georgia man.

The incident began at approximately 8 p.m. when London Police initiated a traffic stop on a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV. The driver, later identified as Michael Donley, 26, of Tucker Georgia, refused to stop, and continued south on U.S. 25 through Lily.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said as the chase neared Ky. 552, Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies joined in the pursuit, which reached speeds over 100 miles per hour as it continued toward Corbin.

As he reached the intersection of U.S. 25 and Cumberland Gap Pkwy. Acciardo said Tucker failed to stop for the red light, continuing south on U.S. 25W into Corbin.

As the chase reached Corbin, Corbin Police became involved.

“The suspect vehicle then struck a white Cadillac Escalade and continued out Highway 26 toward Woodbine where the vehicle wrecked and Corbin Police Department along with other law enforcement there place the male suspect in custody.

Donley was charged with speeding – 26 mph or more over the limit, two counts of first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, disregarding a traffic control device, two counts of reckless driving, no registration plates, failure to wear seat belts, improper display of registration plates, first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree wanton endangerment.

Donley was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center where he is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

(Photos courtesy of Ron “Bubba” Bowling, and Daniel Wallen)