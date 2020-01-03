









Georgia Lee Grady Maiden, age 87, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 31, 2019. Georgia passed away at the Wooded Glen Nursing Home in Springfield, Ohio where she had lived since April of 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Maiden Jr. (June Bug); her baby son, Billy Maiden; her parents, James W. and Letha Grady; her brother, James Grady; and sister, Betty Welch.

Georgia leaves behind two daughters, Carolyn Gillam and husband, Peter, of South Vienna, Ohio and Terri Maiden of Williamsburg. Georgia has three grandchildren, Jami Ripley and husband, Durke, of South Vienna, Ohio, Ryan Gillam and wife, Danielle, of South Vienna, Ohio and Lindsey Brown and husband, Skip, of Indianapolis, Indiana. Georgia has seven great-grandchildren, Brady, Brock, Sophia, Caroline, Brooks, Kate and Avery.

Georgia was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church in Williamsburg. She loved the members of that church family as well as many friends she had during her lifetime from Jellico, Egan and Clairfield. She also loved the many people who cared for her at Wooded Glen these past eight months. As badly as she disliked leaving her home, she believed this was God’s calling for her to witness to many souls during that time of her life. She found strength in Joshua 1:9, knowing the Lord was with her where ever she lived.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, January 4, at Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the Croley Funeral Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester and Rev. Ryan Bailey officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Maiden Family Cemetery in Williamsburg.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Highland Park Baptist Church Youth Group.

