









Georgia Hollin Humfleet, 82, of Gray, KY, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Basel Humfleet.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, February 22, at the Living Waters Pentecostal Church with Rev. R.P. Edwards and Rev. Randall Lee officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 pm Friday night at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Helton Cemetery. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.