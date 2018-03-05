











George Willard Perkins, 82, of Jellico, TN passed away Saturday February 17, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Willard is preceded in death by his parents; Lewis Crit Perkins and Clairce Opal Perkins.

He is survived by a sister; Hazel Louise Perkins Fredericks and a brother; Erman Perkins.

A graveside funeral service was held Thursday February 22, in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, TN with the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. officiating.

