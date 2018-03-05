Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
George Willard Perkins

Posted On 05 Mar 2018
George Willard Perkins, 82, of Jellico, TN passed away Saturday February 17, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin.

Willard is preceded in death by his parents; Lewis Crit Perkins and Clairce Opal Perkins.

He is survived by a sister; Hazel Louise Perkins Fredericks and a brother; Erman Perkins.

A graveside funeral service was held Thursday February 22, in the Douglas Cemetery at  Wooldridge, TN with the Rev. Francis Dople Jr. officiating.

The Llewellyn Funeral Home is honored to serve the Perkins family.

