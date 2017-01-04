By Teresa Brooks

George Wallace Ingram, 71, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2017 at his home in Wallins, Kentucky, surrounded by his beloved family.

George was born on December 5, 1945 in Pineville, the son of the late Thomas and Marola Ingram.

He was a dedicated educator in the Boone, Bell, and Harlan County school districts for over 30 years as an elementary school principal. He attended Cumberland College earning his Bachelor’s Degree, where though he was not one to brag, he was a National Champion on the Judo team and was invited to join the American Olympic team. He earned his Master’s Degree and postgraduate work in education from Union College. He held the title of Kentucky Colonel which is bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky in recognition of noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to the community and state. Yet his proudest accomplishment was his loving family. George was an avid and lifelong University of Kentucky football and basketball fan and enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting and fishing, and spending time with his family. He will be missed dearly.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Della, of Wallins, Kentucky, with whom he shared fifty years of happiness, his best friend and son, George Michael, of Harlan County, Kentucky, his daughter and the pride of his life, Becky (Shelli), of Wilder, Kentucky, grandson, Connor, of Wilder, Kentucky, brother, David, of San Francisco, California, and sisters Donna Cox (Raymond), Susan Croushorn (Earl),and Debbie Marion (Jaime). He was preceded in death by his brothers, Tommy, Tye, and Bob, and sisters Sandra Swinehart (Jim) and Mary Jo Ingram.

George was a member of the Main Street Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

A private graveside service was held at Resthaven in Keith, Ky.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ingram.