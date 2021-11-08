









George Robert “Bobby” Allen, age 76, of the Wooldridge Community passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at his home. He was born November 9, 1944 in Harriman, Tennessee.

Bobby is preceded in death by, father, James M. Allen; mother, Ruby Rains Allen Chitwood; brother, James “Buddy” Allen; sister, Gail Allen Carver; father-in-law, Clifford Bryant, Sr.

He is survived by wife, Barbara Jane Bryant Allen; daughter, Bridgetté Denyelle Allen Rigney and husband Rickey; grandson, Coty Allen Morris; great grand-daughter, Carliee Alexis LeeAnn Morris; step-grandsons, Scotty & Josh; mother-in-law, Carrie Lee Baldwin Bryant; brother-in-law, Clifford Bryant, Jr.; sister-in-law:, Connie McNealy and husband Freddy; and a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services was held on Tuesday, November 9, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jerry Lambdin officiating.

Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery in the Wooldridge Community.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.