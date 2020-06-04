









George Richard Middleton, age 85, Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on May 23, 1935, in Evarts, Kentucky, to the late George W. and Gladys Vernie (Rose) Middleton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Toots Blankenship and Lois Wilkerson; and brothers, Jimmy Napier and Jack Middleton.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Middleton of Rockholds; five sons, Jessie Lee Middleton (Arlene) of Woodbine, Clifford W. Middleton (Mendy) of Ringgold, GA, Daniel Middleton (Nanci) of Barbourville, Kenneth Meadors (Tammy) of Chatsworth, GA and Bill Meadors (Marie) of Corbin; nine daughters, Cathy Stephens (Maynard) of Williamsburg, Trish Anderson (the late Tom) of Corbin, Kimberly Middleton Corcoran (Charles) of Dalton, GA, Wilma Grubb of Corbin, Brenda Matlock (the late Sie) of Williamsburg, Juanita Stephens (Ken) of Corbin, Betty Stephens of Williamsburg, Jeanetta “George” Turner (Jimmy) of Gray and Margaret Hill (Steven) of Rockholds; 42 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Walter Howington (Debbie) of Corbin and Troy Howington (Linda) of Rockholds; sister, Ola May Knight of Salem, IN; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, June 4, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Logan officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

