









George R. Smith, Sr., 93, of Corbin, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 4, 2020 at his home following a long illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Laura Smith; seven brothers, Claude, Bill, Ola, Newt, Roy, and Walt; and four sisters, Ollie, Virginia, Ann, and Carrie.

A long-time retiree from the City of Corbin, he is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Priscilla Jean Smith; two sons, George Jr. and wife Debbie, and Darrell and wife Cynthia; daughter, Barbara and husband David. He was also blessed with six grandchildren, Donnie and wife Melinda, Brian and wife Kiki, Kelly and wife Rebecca, Carey, Bridgette, and Zachary. He also had 14 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews, including a special nephew, George Elbert, as well as a host of friends and neighbors who mourn his passing.

Due to the present situation, no formal funeral service were performed; however, a graveside service was held on Monday, September 7, at Felts Chapel Cemetery with Rev. Larry Nichols officiating.

