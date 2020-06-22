









George Preston Hart, Sr., 88, of Rockholds, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his home. His wife, Jean Hart, survives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, June 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Jimmy Logan officiating. Burial will follow in McFarland Cemetery at Rockholds. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 115 of Stearns, Kentucky.

The family will receive friends from 6–8 P.M. Monday at Hart Funeral Home. CDC guidelines are posted at the funeral home for those attending the services. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.