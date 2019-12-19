









George K. Cox, Sr., 81, of Owensboro, Kentucky, died Monday, December 16, 2019, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born November 8, 1938, in Williamsburg, KY, to the late Elbert and Georgia Cox.

George was a United States Navy veteran serving in the Vietnam Conflict. He was the president and founder of George K. Cox & Associates Real Estate Appraisal and Consulting. During his 42 year career he appraised thousands of properties, specialized in litigation, provided education, and was a mentor to numerous appraisers throughout the tri-state area. He held an MAI designation from the Appraisal Institute and was a member of the task force that established the Kentucky Real Estate Appraisers Board (KREAB). During his extensive real estate appraisal career, George was appointed by the Governor of Kentucky to the KREAB and served as Chairman during his tenure.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Alice L. Cox.

Survivors include his son, George K. Cox, Jr.; three daughters, Elizabeth Williams and her husband, K.C., Michelle Hundertmark, and Jennifer Cox; grandchildren, Sarah Johnson, Garrett Book, Georgia Cox, Ashlyn Chamblee, Marie Norris, Ainsley Anderson, Wyatt Stone, and Isabelle Stone; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Cox.

Services will be 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 28, at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory with military honors. Visitation is from 10:00 – 12:00 on Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Heartford House, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.

Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com

James H. Davis Funeral Home of Owensboro, KY, in charge of arrangements.