









George J. Anderson, age 75, of Chatsworth, Georgia (formerly of Williamsburg) departed this life on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at the Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center in Marietta, Georgia. He was born on February 4, 1945 in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Thomas and Edna (Parker) Anderson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Clifford Dale Anderson and a grandson, Darrell Randell Lawson Jr.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda (Rose) Anderson of Chatsworth, Georgia; children, Georgetta Anderson of Chatsworth, Georgia, Kitty Reed of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, Harold Ray Sharit of Chatsworth, Georgia, Daisy Demeas of Chicago, Illinois, George Allen Anderson and Connie Ellen Anderson of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Markie Dilbeck (Kyle), McKenzie Anderson, Alicia Amos (Brett), Cassie McGrue, Meggan Anderson, Brittany Anderson, Austin Edwards, Elvia Rustmen, Emma Gutierrec, Louisa Gutierrec, Sylvia Lenon, Nick Demeas, Georgina Demeas and Allyn Adams; six great-grandchildren, Mason Dilbeck, Reiley Amos, Karston Amos, Karley Amos, Jayleigh Amos and Brettley Amos; several other great-grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Ray Anderson (Robin) and Robert Anderson (Beth) of Williamsburg; four sisters, Effie Bray (Garrett) of Corbin and Evelyn Wilson, Wanda Stephens and Alice Bowlin of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Saturday, May 23, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday, May 24, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Williams and Rev. Billy Ray Anderson officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery in Williamsburg.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.