George Hays Road closed indefinitely after collapse













George Hays Road in Williamsburg will be partially closed for at least the next few weeks following the collapse of a portion of the road that is located about 1.5 miles from Briar Creek Park.

The collapse, which stretches the entire width of the road, is at least 20 feet in length, and is impossible to cross with a vehicle. Don’t try.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said he first received a report about the road collapse while he was in a meeting about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when maintenance texted him a picture of the damage.