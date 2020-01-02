









George Fred Combs, 89, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Port Charlotte, FL.

Born December 11, 1930, in Corbin, KY, he was the son of the late Marion and Nellie Combs.

A graduate of Lynn Camp High School, he was inducted into the Lynn Camp Hall of Fame in 2005. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper during WWII. He was also a retired conductor for CSX Railroad. After retirement, he moved from Taylor Mill, KY, to Port Charlotte, FL, where he continued to enjoy UK basketball and football.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Combs; brother, William Combs; sister, Ruth Smith; and daughter, Deborah Bloomfield.

He is survived by his sister, Helen Carpenter of Corbin; two daughters, Sandra Combs and Kimberly Combs; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 8, at Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Military honors will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.