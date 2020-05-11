









George Ester Wilson, age 62, Xenia, Ohio, departed this life on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Center in Kettering, Ohio. He was born on May 10, 1957 in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Verlin and Faye (Randle) Wilson.

He is survived by his sister, Denise Naugle of Erlanger, Kentucky; nephew, James Naugle (Mindy) of Erlanger, Kentucky; niece, Lauren Naugle of Erlanger, Kentucky; three great-nephews, Braden Naugle, Griffin Naugle and Grayson Naugle; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Due to the restrictions on the funeral home during the Covid-19 outbreak, all services will be private. Please keep the Wilson family in your prayers.

He was be laid to rest in the Hamblin Cemetery in Williamsburg.

