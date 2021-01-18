









George Edward Snodgrass, age 74, husband of Aledia (Owens) Snodgrass of London, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Holdway Snodgrass and Dorothy Rose (Stephens) Snodgrass; by his siblings, Virginia May Cowart, Louise Haugh, Henry Holdway Snodgrass Jr., Jo Carol Snodgrass and David Snodgrass.

In addition to his wife, he also leaves behind to mourn his passing two step-children, Leonard Combs III of Humboldt, CA and Stephanie Anne Combs Parker of London, KY, along with grandchildren, Dilan Combs of London, Luke and Lucy Combs of Humboldt, CA; Karaline, Peyton, and Rylee Parker of London, KY. Other members of his family include brother-in-law, Gail Cowart, Van Buren, AR; nephew, David Cowart (Megan), Jenkintown, PA; and niece, Lark Peterson (Kevin), Saint Charles, IL. His passing will also be mourned by his Stephens and Stanley cousins.

There will be no visitation or services.

London Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.