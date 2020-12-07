









George Edward Martin Jr., 25, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

George was born on September 11, 1995 in Corbin, KY to Michelle Hicks and George Martin Sr. George was an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and a 2012 graduate of Whitley County High School and Bluegrass Challenge Academy in Ft. Knox, Kentucky.

He was preceded in death by grandmother, Delma Davis; grandfather, Grant Martin; great-grandmother, Jeanette Martin; great-grandparents, Guelda Cloud and Harvey Cloud; and mother-in-law, Darlean Veach.

He is survived by his wife, Tierra Veach Martin of Williamsburg; son, Lucas Grant Martin of Williamsburg; daughter, Harper Danielle Newman of Williamsburg; expected son, baby Waylon Dorman Martin; four brothers, Robert Taylor, Robbie Poynter, Bobby Poynter all of Williamsburg and Travis Parsons of London; three sisters, Kayla Lawson and Kaitlyn Hall of Corbin and Kristina Taylor of Williamsburg; grandmother, Judy Cloud of Williamsburg; grandfather, Bobby Joe Davis of Williamsburg; special nieces and nephews, Robbie Poynter Jr., Malarie Hall and Bryson Hall; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Saturday, December 5, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Sester officiating. Following the service, he was laid to rest in the Anderson Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.