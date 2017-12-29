











George E. Fox, 66, of Lafollette passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017 at his home.

He was born June 27, 1951 in Jellico, TN, and was preceded in death by his parents, John & Cynthia Walden Fox; sisters, Hazel Lloyd, Rosie Mae Ivey Wilson, Helen Terry, Sue King, Darlene Morris.

He is survived by a brother, Carl Fox; sisters, Brenda Bolton, ​Dianna Faye Fox Marlow; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The funeral was held Tuesday, December 26, in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel Rev Ray Woods officiating.

Military Honors were presented by the American Legion Post 154. Burial followed in the Halls Cemetery.

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.