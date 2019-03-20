











George Barnhill, 76, of Old Corbin Pike, Williamsburg, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 30, 1942 in Verne, to the late William Barnhill and Eva Collier Smith.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Zola Rains and Odie Susan Barnhill; nephew, Harold (Bo) Rains; and daughter-in-law, Cindy Barnhill.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years; Brenda Barnhill, three sons, David (Diana) Barnhill, Darryl Barnhill, and Anthony Barnhill (Amanda); stepson; Jeff (Amy) Vanover; two stepdaughters, Dee Vanover (Jamie) and Julie (Bill) Ball; 13 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; sister, Louise (Glen) Walters; four nieces and nephews, and several great nieces, great nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harold Long officiating. Interment will be in the Maple Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, until the funeral hour at the funeral home.

American Legion Post 88, Corbin, will conduct military graveside honors.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home is entrusted with these arrangements.