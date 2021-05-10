









Geneva Tindle, age 94, of North Highway 25-W, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at her home. Geneva was born on May 3, 1927 in Whitley County, Kentucky to the late John and Abby (Canada) Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her life-long helpmate and second mother, Mable Mae Thorton; sons-in-law, Lyle Johnston and Douglas Plummer; sister, Opal Jones and husband E.R; brother, Lewis Campbell and wife Bobbie; and brother-in-law, Preston Lanham. Geneva was a member of Youngs Creek Baptist Church for over 40 years.

She is survived by five children, Judy Johnston of Hillsboro, Ohio, Sharon Plummer of Oakfield, Tennessee, Harold Lee Tindle of West Union, Ohio, Ricky Eugene Tindle (Jana) of Williamsburg and Wanda Sue Sutton (Elmer) of Williamsburg; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Greene (Lonzo) of Camp Dennison, Ohio, Juanita Lanham of Williamsburg and Norma Jean Campbell of Camp Dennison, Ohio; brother, Jay Campbell (Flo) of Oneida, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, May 13, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 13, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. James Hodge officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Youngs Creek Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.