









Geneva Nunley Jeffries, age 93, of Lake Wales, Florida, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Spring Lake Nursing Home, Winter Haven, Florida.

She was born May 8, 1927, in Williamsburg, KY, to the late John and Joie Nunley. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Jeffries; son-in-law, Monte Hurt; brother, Jack B. Nunley; four sisters, Nan Gibson, Sue Steely, Jean Loudermilk, and Virginia Barton; and a sister-in-law, Peggy Nunley.

She is survived by one daughter, Cheryl Hurt; three grandchildren, Kenny Ray and Michelle Shaw, David Kyle Hurt, and Monica and Chris Bierlein; seven great-grandchildren, Kendra and Julius Randle, Mikayla Wilson, Jena Shaw, Harlee Shaw, Emilee Shaw, Ellie Hurt, and Phoenix Bierlein; one great-great-grandchild, Kyden Randle; two sisters, Edna and Darrel Hart, and Peggy and Mick Whitesell; one sister-in-law, Wanda Jeffries; and a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 22, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. John Loudermilk officiating. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00PM on Friday, August 21, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.