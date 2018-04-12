General Dynamics closing Corbin facility, moving staff to London













Officials with General Dynamics confirmed that the company will be closing its facility in Corbin and merging it with a larger facility in London.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the transition will begin in May.

“All employees currently working at the Corbin facility will retain their positions and be transferred to the London facility,” the statement continued.

General Dynamics Information Technology provides information technology (IT), systems engineering, professional services and simulation and training to customers in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, health, federal civilian government, state and local government and commercial sectors, according to the company’s website.

The Corbin facility employs approximately 350 people.

The London facility, located on Old Whitley Road, employs approximately 700 people in the former Thermodisc building.

Officials said there is approximately 64,000 square feet of interior floor space.

In the past, the London facility has employed up to 1,000 people.