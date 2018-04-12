Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

General Dynamics closing Corbin facility, moving staff to London

Posted On 12 Apr 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Officials with General Dynamics confirmed that the company will be closing its facility in Corbin and merging it with a larger facility in London.

According to a statement released Wednesday, the transition will begin in May.

“All employees currently working at the Corbin facility will retain their positions and be transferred to the London facility,” the statement continued.

General Dynamics Information Technology provides information technology (IT), systems engineering, professional services and simulation and training to customers in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, health, federal civilian government, state and local government and commercial sectors, according to the company’s website.

The Corbin facility employs approximately 350 people.

The London facility, located on Old Whitley Road, employs approximately 700 people in the former Thermodisc building.

Officials said there is approximately 64,000 square feet of interior floor space.

In the past, the London facility has employed up to 1,000 people.

Related Posts

0

Dr. Don Barton remembered as compassionate, committed to community

Posted On 11 Apr 2018
, By
0

Corbin city yard sales begin Saturday

Posted On 04 Apr 2018
, By
0

Update: Murder suspect commits suicide

Posted On 22 Mar 2018
, By
0

Corbin teachers stage ‘walk-in’ to show opposition to pension reform bill

Posted On 15 Mar 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal