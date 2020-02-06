









Gary Wayne Lambdin, age 63, of Powers Branch Road, Barbourville, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. He was born on March 15, 1956 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late J.C. and Myrtle (Hamblin) Lambdin. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Perry and Ronnie Lambdin. Gary was a member of Carpenter Baptist Church. He enjoyed spending time with family, his church family and the beautiful outdoors, hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Jo (Hill) Lambdin of Barbourville; three children, Susan Nichols (Frank) of Williamsburg, Gary Lambdin Jr. (Amanda) of Barbourville and Amanda Huddleston (Ronnie) of Williamsburg; four grandchildren, Frank Nichols, Mahala Nichols, Ronnie Sullivan and McKennon Lambdin; brother, Jerry Lambdin of Barbourville; four sisters, Brenda Monhollen (Bruce) of Rockholds, Deborah Privett (Carl) of Rockholds, Joyce Lambdin (Carl) of Williamsburg and Kathy Hill (Eddie) of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 P.M. Friday, February 7, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 8, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Sutton and Bro. Gary Smallwood officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Arnold Powers Cemetery on Whetstone Road in Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.