









Gary Russell Dillon, age 55, of Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at the Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born on January 26, 1965 in Stackheart, Germany to Paul Dillon and Nona (Haun) Dillon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Nona (Haun) Dillon and brothers, Robert Dillon and Larry Joe Dillon.

He loved balloons, books, gospel music, and watching Gunsmoke.

He is survived by his three brothers, Terry Dillon of Williamsburg, John Dillon of Williamsburg, and Daniel Dillon of Somerset; sister, Crystal Starett of Emlyn; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until the funeral hour on Friday, February 5, at the Croley Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Friday, February 5, at the Croley Funeral Home with Rev. Sam Walden officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Whitley Memorial Gardens.

