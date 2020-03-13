









Gary “Mr. B.” Braden, age 73, of Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. He was born June 4, 1946, in Holly Hill, Ky. to the late Conrad and Pernia Hamlin Braden. He was owner of Mr. B’s Screen Printing on Main Street in Williamsburg, Ky. He loved kids and he also loved animals.

He is survived by his sister, Dorena Neece of Afton, Tennessee; a nephew, Kevin Hubbs of Piney Flats, TN.; a great-nephew, Christopher Hubbs of Piney Flats, TN; and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Rob Powers officiating. Interment will be in the Highland Park Cemetery Davis Addition.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm until funeral hour on Sunday March 15, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.