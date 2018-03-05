











Gary Lynn Cummins, 70, husband of Pauline Hensley of London, passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at his residence.

He was the father of Tracy Hensley of London, , Gary Cummins Jr., Angie Baird and husband Steve, and Linda all of Jellico, TN, the brother of Lois Kay Haley and husband Mike of Greenvile, Indiana, Debbie June Sharp and husband Jerry of Newcomb, TN, Teresa Yvonne Kidd and husband Darrell, and Jerome Cummins and wife Shawn all of Jellico, TN. He is also survived by a granddaughter he raised as his own, Kristin Lynn Hensley of London.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar Kenneth Cummins and Ollie Dell Cummins, by seven siblings, Lowell Kenneth, Wilma, Shelby, Brenda, Bonnie, Lola, and Shirley.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, March 3, in London Funeral Home Chapel with Darrell Kidd, Mike Haley, and Jerry Sharp officiating.

Burial followed at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park.

This obituary is a courtesy announcement by The Harp Funeral Home of Jellico.