Gary Lee Noe, 63, of Lexington, KY, passed away Monday, April 19, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Billie Noe.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, April 23, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Jack Smith and Carson Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.